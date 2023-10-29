India vs England Live: When and where to watch IND vs ENG, World Cup match for free on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs England World Cup 2023 Live streaming

Following two consecutive thrillers in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup hosts India and England will look to continue the excitement in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29 even though the two teams are on the opposite side of the spectrum on the points table. India are the only undefeated team in the tournament and would look to continue their spotless run in the continued absence of Hardik Pandya. England, who are languishing at the bottom are in desperate need of some inspiration and a comeback against the hosts and a top team won't be a bad start.

England need to get their combination right and believe in the team that they are putting on the park as the loss of form to key players including skipper Jos Buttler has hurt them big time and India will look to exploit the same. England have to win everything to stay in the contention and India would hope to give them a taste of their medicine.

When and where to watch India vs England, World Cup 2023 match live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

Team India's sixth World Cup 2023 match against England in Lucknow will begin at 2 PM IST, with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can watch the match for free on Hotstar.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson

Latest Cricket News