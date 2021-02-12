Joe Root 'desperate' to be a part of IPL at some point

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root has said that he's desperate to be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at some point of his career. For the third consecutive year, Root decided to skip the IPL and justified his move by pointing out the amount of international cricket he's been playing.

Root has only entered the auction once - in 2018 -- where his name was announced twice but none of the franchises bid for the right-hander.

"At some point of my career, I am desperate to be a part of an IPL season. Hopefully, a few more beyond that as well. It is something I would love to experience, and love to be a part of," Root said in a virtual press conference.

"With the amount of international cricket and Test cricket, in particular, this year didn't feel like it was the right time (to enter the IPL auction). I didn't feel like I could throw in all my energy into it, which it deserves. And, I don't think it would set me up and set English cricket up best with what's to come. Very difficult decision. Hopefully, next year, there's more of an opportunity to potentially be part of the IPL or at least be in the auction," he added.

Root also said that the return of fans will have a massive impact on the second Test against India, starting from Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with 50 per cent spectators.

"I think it will massively (impact). Having an atmosphere within the stadium is a massive part of international cricket what makes it special in many ways is that the interaction between fans and players. Obviously, when you come to India we all how passionate Indians are about cricket and it is a big part of life in many ways here. We are very much excited about that and we are looking forward for that."

While England have gained a 1-0 lead in the series by winning the first Test by 227 runs, India will seek redemption at the same venue, with a spot in the World Test Championship final being on the line. The Virat Kohli-led side needs to win two matches and not lose any of the games to make it to the summit clash.

Root also announced England's 12-man squad for the second Test. While Stuart Broad has replaced veteran James Anderson, all-rounder Moeen Ali has been picked in place of Dom Bess. "We are going to make four changes. Jimmy, Jofra (injured), Jos, Dom Bess are out with Foakes, Ali, Stone, Broad and Woakes coming into the XII," Root said.

England 12-member squad: Joe Root (captain), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.