Image Source : GETTY Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st T20I: Live Updates from Ahmedabad

: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the five-match T20I series opener between India and England on indiatvnews.com. After an impressive come-from-behind series win in the Test format earlier this month, India will look to carry the momentum into the T20I series, where neither start favourites. India will look to answer a few questions regarding their lineup as the team begins their final stretch of preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled to happen this year. England, who have a more settled T20 lineup, will be looking if the team can withstand the Indian conditions, where they will return for the October tournament. The two are presently even in their head-to-head tie with either side winning seven each from 14 encounters. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates and Live Score India vs England 1st T20I on indiatvnews.com.

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Preview: India will aim for a series win and would want to end the contest having answers for the T20 World Cup, when they take on England in the T20I series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Friday. For skipper Virat Kohli, the primary aim will be to get an idea of his core group of players going into the ICC T20 World Cup in October. And he couldn't have hoped for a better opposition than a world-class English white-ball side under Eoin Morgan, ready to be way more challenging on flatter tracks which promise a run-feast. (Read Full Preview)