India vs Bangladesh Today Match Prediction - Who will win Asia Cup 2023 match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan

High-flying India (IND) will clash against Bangladesh (BAN) in the last fixture of the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Friday, September 15. India secured their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final with a thrilling 41-run win over Sri Lanka which also ended Bangladesh's chances of reaching the final.

Bangladesh lost both of their Super 4 match against Pakistan and Sri Lanka and will target a consolation win against India to walk away with a smile. But the Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to continue their impressive form in the tournament and will enter the game as favourites with three wins in their last five ODI encounters against the Shakib Al Hasan-led side.

Match Details

Match: Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 match 6

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: September 15, 3:00 PM Local (Colombo), 03:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Bangladesh playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

IND vs BAN Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Rohit Sharma

India's captain is enjoying a great run in this tournament with three consecutive fifties in four innings so far. He scored 53 runs against Sri Lanka in the last game and completed 10,000 runs in ODIs. Rohit has scored 195 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 and is only 13 runs behind leading run-getter Babar Azam. Rohit also boasts impressive numbers against Bangladesh with 738 runs in just 15 ODI innings at an average of 61.50 with three hundreds and three fifties.

Best Bowler of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

India's pace attack has been impressive throughout the tournament but Kuldeep Yadav has been the notable performer in India's win over Sri Lanka. He took five wickets against Pakistan and then claimed four more against Sri Lanka to top the bowling charts in the tournament.

Who will win the Match: India (IND)

Latest Cricket News