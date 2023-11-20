India vs Australia T20I series: All You Need to Know, squads, venues, live streaming and broadcast details

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Indian cricket team.

After an end to a month-and-a-half-long 50-over extravaganza, India are all set to take on Australia in a five-match T20I series at home starting Thursday, November 23. The Men in Blue will be eager to kickstart their preparation for the forthcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2024 slated to be played in the USA and the Caribbean in June.

Therefore, the upcoming series on home soil can be used by both teams to get their prep underway and give opportunities to their players to get into the T20 groove. The first T20I of the series will be played in Visakhapatnam on November 23 (Thursday) and the last game will be organised at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on December 3.

Both Cricket Australia and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have rested some of their star players after the ODI World Cup as a part of their workload management plan. Hence, the series will be devoid of players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood among others.

Live streaming and broadcast details for the India vs Australia five-match T20I series:

The series will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels. The bilateral contest will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Australia's squad for the five-match series:

Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India's squad for the five-match series:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (Only to remain available for the last two T20Is)

India vs Australia T20I series schedule:

Date Match Venue November 23 1st T20I Visakhapatnam November 26 2nd T20I Thiruvananthapuram November 28 3rd T20I Guwahati December 1 4th T20I Raipur December 3 5th T20I Bengaluru

Latest Cricket News