India vs Afghanistan T20I series: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Afghanistan.

India are set to lock horns with Afghanistan in their last T20I series before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The series will get underway on January 11 (Thursday) with the first T20I to be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. It marks the return of senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the T20I side after more than a year.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal between India and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide was the last T20I game that involved both Virat and Rohit. Since then the Men in Blue have been playing T20I cricket in the absence of the pair.

Rohit is back as captain as neither Hardik Pandya nor Suryakumar Yadav is fit at the moment.

Notably, India's squad announcement brought plenty of surprises. The selectors haven't included KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the 15-member squad whereas Ishan Kishan opted out.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are fresh from a 2-1 series win over UAE and would look to continue their winning momentum in India. They will be led by Ibrahim Zadran who is the stand-in skipper at the moment.

While Rashid Khan has been added to Afghanistan's squad for the series, he is unlikely to play because of his ongoing recovery from back surgery.

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan T20I series on TV?

The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be broadcast live on the Sports18 TV channel.

Where to watch the live stream of India vs Afghanistan T20I series?

The T20I series between India and Afghanistan will be streamed live on JioCinema.

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan squad:

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.