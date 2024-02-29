India TV Sports Wrap on February 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BCCI announced their central contracts for 2024 while Alyssa Healy encountered a pitch invader in WPL 2024 match

BCCI announced their central contracts for the 2023-2024 season with 30 players in the list across four categories, with 11 of them being named for the first time. In the Women's Premier League, the UP Warriorz opened their account against the Mumbai Indians after losses in the first two games. Their captain Alyssa Healy encountered a pitch invader in the game and gave her proper Australian treatment. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

BCCI offers contracts to 30 players; Iyer, Kishan not part of the list

BCCI offered the annual central contract to 30 players for the Indian cricket team, including 11 first-timers. However, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not included in the list. The BCCI has also offered fast bowling contracts for the first time to five pacers, including three uncappers bowlers.

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz opened their account with a 7-wicket win against Mumbai Indians

UP Warriorz finally opened their account in the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) after beginning the tournament with a couple of losses as they came trumps against the defending champions Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, February 28 by seven wickets.

Alyssa Healy has an encounter with a pitch invader

Alyssa Healy made sure to tackle the pitch invader the Australian way after a fan ran onto the ground at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the clash between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians.

Beijing to host World Athletics Championships 2027

Beijing will host the 2027 World Athletics Championships. The decision was taken at the 234th World Athletics Council Meeting in Glasgow on February 28.

New Zealand are taking on Australia in the first Test of the two-match series

New Zealand have Australia eight down after choosing to bowl first in the first Test of the two-match series at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Marais Erasmus bids adieu to international cricket, NZ vs AUS Test to be his last

Marais Erasmus, the South African umpire, who is officiating in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand in Christchurch is standing in his final international match.

PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers beat Jaipur Pink Panthers to qualify for final

After sealing the final playoff spot, Haryana Steelers have gone back to back winning the eliminator against the Gujarat Giants and now the semi-final against Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-27 to qualify for their maiden final in the Pro Kabaddi League. PKL will have a new champion with Steelers taking on Puneri Paltan in the final.

PSL 2024: Islamabad United snap three-match losing streak against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United finally ended their three-match losing streak to win their second game of the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League against Karachi Kings after openers Colin Munro and Alex Hales got back to their best.

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a one-match suspension for his obscene gesture during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Shabab with 'Messi' chants in the background.

