India TV Sports Wrap on February 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The SA20 2024 final is set to be contested between the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday. Sunrisers are the hot favourites to clinch the title. On the other hand, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has entered its business stage and there are only three more spots up for grabs as far as the qualifiers are concerned. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Uday Saharan aims to clinch U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 trophy to create a legacy

The India captain, Uday Saharan realises that his team is carrying "the dreams of a billion hearts" and "aims to create a legacy that inspires the next generation".

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to face Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2024 Final

Sunrisers will host Super Giants in the final of the SA20 2024 tournament at Newlands in Cape Town.

Australia women bat first in ODI series decider

Australia women are batting first at the North Sydney Oval in the ODI series decider against South Africa.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to meet Gulf Giants in ILT20

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are set to take on Gulf Giants in the 28th fixture of the ILT20.

Dubai Capitals to lock horns with MI Emirates in ILT20

Capitals will play with MI Emirates in the 29th game of the ILT20 season two.

Gujarat Giants hammer Bengal Warriors in road to PKL Qualifiers

Giants got the better of Warriors 42-31 to claim their 11th win of the ongoing PKL season.

Haryana Steelers hammer UP Yoddhas

Haryana Steelers outclassed Yoddhas 50-34 in the 112th fixture of PKL season 10.

Patna Pirates to cross swords with U Mumba in PKL

Patna Pirates will take the mat against U Mumba in the 113th fixture of PKL at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Bengal Warriors to square off against Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League

Warriors look to claim their eighth win of the ongoing season as they gear up to face Titans in 114th fixture.

Chattogram Challengers to battle against Rangpur Riders in BPL