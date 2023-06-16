India set to tour Bangladesh for ODI and T20I series in July, schedule announced

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur

Team India is finally set to have some cricket after a gap of almost four months. The team led by Harmanpreet Kaur is set to tour Bangladesh in July for three One-Day Internationals and as many T20Is. The Indian team was last in action in February earlier this year in the T20 World Cup held in South Africa. Moreover, they last played an ODI back in September 2022.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's women's wing chairman, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel confirmed the development. "Yes, we will be playing a white-ball series against India women's national cricket team in July and all the matches will be played in Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium," said while speaking to Cricbuzz. This will also be the first Women's match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka in 12 matches.

The venue had last hosted a women's game back in 2012 when Bangladesh and South Africa had locked horns. According to the itinerary prepared for the series, all the matches will start in morning with no day-night affairs. Team India will arrive in Dhaka on July 6 with the T20I series set to commence from July 9. The second and third T20I is scheduled to take place on July 11 and 13.

The three-match ODI series will get underway on July 16 while the second match will be played on July 19. India's Bangladesh tour will conclude on July 22 with the third and final ODI of the series. Team India might be playing international cricket after more than 100 days but all the players were involved in the historic inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in March.

