India's bowling is always weak, won't be a threat: Former Pakistan star makes big claim ahead of WC 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has said that the Indian bowling attack is weak

India and Pakistan are gearing up to take on each other on multiple occasions in the second half of 2023 with Asia Cup to take place and with ICC Cricket World Cup to follow. Since the bilateral between the two teams have become nonexistent, the excitement and buzz around the games in the continental and global tournaments is at its peak.

India-Pakistan games have always been about India's batting against Pakistan's bowling, however, in the last few years, Men in Green's batting has come up the ranks, the 2021 T20 World Cup being the best example. Hence, the Babar Azam-led side can't be taken lightly given three of their batters including the skipper are in the Top 4 of the ICC ODI rankings.

Highlighting the same, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has said that India's bowling is weak and might not be much of a threat to the 1992 champions. Ajmal said that India will dearly miss Jasprit Bumrah if he doesn't get fit for the World Cup like it was in the T20 World Cup last year.

Speaking on Nadir Ali podcast, Ajmal said, "India's bowling lineup has always been weak," said Ajmal. "Of late, Siraj has bowled well. Shami has been bowling well. Among spinners, I think Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial in World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah could have been a threat for Pakistan, but he has been unfit for quite some time. I don't think India's bowling will be much of a threat for Pakistan."

Bumrah last played for India in September 2022 against Australia in two T20Is before his back injury, which he was suffering for a couple of months, aggravated and he had to go under the knife to get it right once and for all. Bumrah has been recovering since and is likely to make a comeback in the Asia Cup.

India's batting too has a couple of its members injured in Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul but still, batting has been a strong point for the Men in Blue and Ajmal reckoned that their batting against Pakistan's bowling will be an exceptional contest. Ajmal gave Pakistan a little edge saying that if they restrict Indian batters they have a real chance.

"India's batting has always been strong. Our bowling is dangerous. It will be a battle of equals. Right now, I would say Pakistan has a 60% chance of winning. (Are Pakistan favorites?) Yes. In Indian conditions, considering the bowlers Pakistan has, if Pakistan keeps them down to a low score, Pakistan will win," he further added.

Latest Cricket News