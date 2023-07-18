India's Badminton player Satwik sets Guinness world record, hits smash fastest than Formula 1 car speed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

India's star Badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has created history by setting the Guinness world record to hit the fastest smash by a male player in the sport. He recorded a mindboggling 565 km/h smash breaking a decade long record set by Malaysia's Tan Boon Heong. He had produced a speed of 493 km/h with his smash back in May 2013. Interestingly, Satwik's smash has been recorded faster than the top speed of Formula 1 car that is 372. 6 km/h.

Satwik's smash was conducted back on April 14, 2023 in a controlled environment at the Yonex factory gymnasium in Soka, Saitama, Japan. The world record attempts that were made were verified by official judges from the Guinness world record based on the speed measurement results. "Yonex is proud to announce that Yonex badminton athletes, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (IND) and Tan Pearly (MAS), have set new Guinness world records title for the fastest male and female badminton hits.

"Since the previous Guinness world records title for the fastest badminton hit was recorded in May 2013, this means that Rankireddy broke the record for the first time in more than a decade," Japanese sports equipment company said in an official press release according to PTI.

As far as the Guinness world record set by a female Badminton player is concerned, Malaysia's Tan Pearly recorded a smash with a brilliant speed of 438 km/h.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is currently featuring in Korea Open with his doubles partner Chirag Shetty. The duo stormed into the second round of the tournament with a comfortable win by 21-16 21-14 in straight sets. The world number three pair defeated Thailand's Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren. The duo is one of the best in Men's doubles for India and came into this competition having won the Indonesia Open Super 1000 recently.

