IND vs AUS final: India need to break 26-year-old voodoo to lift U19 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team.

India's hunt for a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title will need to break a 26-year-old voodoo. The Australians posted a strong total of 253 in the first innings as their middle order performed well against a rampant Indian bowling line in the final of the tournament at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Well led by Harjas Singh's 55, the Aussies posted the highest-ever score in a U19 World Cup final. The pitch had assistance for the bowlers but the Aussies managed to post 253. They were strong in the middle overs despite losing several wickets. From overs 11-40, Australia added 140 despite the majority of their wickets - 5 in that phase. Apart from Harjas, Hugh Weibgen (48 from 66), Oliver Peake (46 from 43) and Harry Dixon (42 from 56) played crucial knocks.

Notably, never before a score of over 250 has been scored in the history of U19 World Cup finals. The previous highest score in the showdown clash belonged to England, who chased 242 in the 1998 World Cup final against England to win the trophy.

India would need to break the 26-year-old voodoo to break the record of the highest successful run-chase in finals to lift their 6th title in the tournament.

Highest successful run-chase in U19 WC finals:

242 - by ENG vs NZ in 1998

227 - by IND vs AUS in 2012

220 - by IND vs AUS in 2018

209 - by AUS vs SA in 2002

202 - by AUS vs PAK in 1988