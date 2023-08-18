Friday, August 18, 2023
     
India and Pakistan players set to play in same team in US Masters T10 League 2023 - Here's the list

The inaugural edition of US Masters T10 League is set to get underway from August 18. Several former India and Pakistan players are featuring in the tournament and they will also share the dressing room.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2023 17:33 IST
Gautam Gambhir, Kamran Akmal
Image Source : GETTY Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal are also featuring in the tournament

Several top retired cricketers will turn back the clock in the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League starting from August 18. A total of six teams - Atlanta Riders, California Knights, New York Warriors, Texas Chargers, New Jersey Legends and Morrisville Unity - will participate in the tournament for the ultimate glory. India and Pakistan do not face each other in bilateral matches currently due to strained politicial relations between two countries.

Hence, the two teams lock horns against each other only in the Asia Cup and ICC events. While this is the case in the international matches, and Pakistan players not allowed in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it seemed to be a distant dream that the players from both countries would play for the same team. But the US Masters T10 League is making it happen as India and Pakistan cricketers will share the dressing room and this is happening in most of the teams.

Among Indian cricketers, Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay and Munaf Patel are some of them who are taking part in the competition. On the other hand, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Abdur Rehman, and Misbah-ul-Haq among others are featuring in the league.

Here's the team-wise list of India and Pakistan players featuring in different teams:

Atlanta Riders:

Indian players - Robin Uthappa, Sreesanth

Pakistan players - Hammad Azam, Mohammad Irfan

California Knights: 

Indian Players - Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan

Pakistan Players - None

New York Warriors:

Indian Players - Murali Vijay, Munaf Patel

Pakistan Players - Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Umaid Asif, Kamran Akmal, Sohail Khan, Abdur Rehman

Texas Chargers:

Indian Players - Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi

Pakistan Players - Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul

New Jersey Legends:

Indian Players - Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, RP Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipul Sharma

Pakistan Players - None

Morrisville Unity:

Indian Players - Parthiv Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Sharma, Parvinder Awana

Pakistan Players - Najaf Shah

