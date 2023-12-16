Saturday, December 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W, One-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India claim historic Test win over England on home soil

IND-W vs ENG-W, One-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India claim historic Test win over England on home soil

England had previously played three Test series against India in India. While the 1995/96 tour had gone England's way 1-0 (3), the 2001/02 and 2005/06 tours had ended in stalemates.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2023 11:56 IST
Indian women's cricket team.
Image Source : PTI Indian women's cricket team.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India achieved a historic feat as they hammered England by 347 runs in the one-off Test at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday (December 16). The comprehensive win over the Heather Knight-led side is India's maiden Test win against England on home soil.

England had previously participated in five Tests on Indian soil across three different tours (1995/96, 2001/02 and 2005/06). The visitors had won the three-match Test series during the 1995/96 tour 1-0 and the other two series had ended in draws.

Coming back to the game, India declared their second innings after posting 186 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets and posted a gigantic total of 479 runs for the tourists to chase down.

England's batting order fell like a pack of cards and they got bundled out for just 131 runs. Deepti Sharma who was India's star with the ball in the first innings spun yet another fine web to strangulate the English batters and claimed 4/32 in the second innings.

Deepti finished with match-winning figures of 9/38 and also scored 67 in the first innings to contribute to India's huge total of 428. She was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM).

Other than Deepti, Pooja Vastrakar and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also impressed with their bowling in the second innings and bagged a three-fer and a two-wicket haul respectively. 

Related Stories
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live: When and where to watch HAR vs RAJ match live on streaming in India?

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live: When and where to watch HAR vs RAJ match live on streaming in India?

PCB signs hosting rights agreement of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with ICC

PCB signs hosting rights agreement of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with ICC

Mohammed Shami ruled out of Test series against South Africa, Deepak Chahar withdraws from ODI leg

Mohammed Shami ruled out of Test series against South Africa, Deepak Chahar withdraws from ODI leg

Meanwhile, Knight and her team would want to put the defeat behind them. Barring a few instances of individual brilliance, England had nothing to write home about the fixture. Nat Sciver-Brunt scored the only fifty for England in the game whereas Charlie Dean picked up a four-wicket haul in India's second innings and kept their run rate in check.

The win is going to boost India's morale a great deal as they prepare to play yet another Test on home soil starting December 21 against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News