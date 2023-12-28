IND W vs AUS W: Wankhede Stadium pitch report and records as India take on Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy.

IND W vs AUS W: India women and Australia women are all set to take on each other in a three-match ODI series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two teams recently played a one-off Test where the Women in Blue registered a historic win over the Aussies.

India recently claimed their first-ever Test win against Australia women as they defeated them by 8 wickets in a meagre chase of 75. For her match-changing spells, Sneh Rana was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Notably, the ODI series will be played completely at the Wankhede Stadium starting from December 28. The second and the third matches will take place on December 30 and January 2.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is considered a great surface for batting. Teams have usually racked up a big amount of runs at the venue. In the recent World Cup 2023 too, teams managed to score at a brisk rate. Chasing is not an issue at the venue too, however, the new ball seams and swings under the lights. But after 10-15 overs, batting becomes easy in the chase.

Wankhede Stadium - The Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches - 34

Matches won batting first - 18

Matches won bowling first - 16

Average 1st innings Score - 252

Average 2nd innings Score - 203

Highest total recorded - 438/4 By RSA vs IND

Lowest total recorded - 55/10 By SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 293/7 By AUS vs AFG

Lowest score defended - 192/9 (50 Ovs) By WI vs IND

Live streaming details

The India Women vs Australia Women match will be available for live telecast. One can catch action on the Sports18 Network on TV and can stream online on Jio Cinema.

Squads

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Mannat Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu

