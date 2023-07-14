Virat Kohli breaks into Top 5 as he leapfrogs Sehwag on list of leading run-getters for India in Tests

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten on 36 after stumps on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies

Team India had another solid day at the office as the visitors are far ahead of the West Indies in the first Test in Dominica with a 162-run lead after two days of play. While Yashasvi Jaiswal headlined the second day's play with a record-breaking century, followed by skipper Rohit Sharma's well-compiled ton, former India captain Virat Kohli too washed his hands in the same stream, feasting on lacklustre bowling attack by the hosts.

After waiting for more than two sessions, Kohli was out there on the field rather quickly than he himself expected. Rohit got out immediately after smashing his half-century while Shubman Gill failed to make much impact as he got out for six. Kohli too had a couple of nervous moments before he made it count. Kohli was dropped in his first two overs he played before tea, after which he was just outstanding.

Kohli made 36 runs on Day 2 of the Test match and he needed 25 to surpass former India opener Virender Sehwag on the list of leading run-getters in Tests for the country. Kohli not only reached the 8500-mark but also broke Sehwag's record as he moved to fifth place.

Most runs in Test cricket for India

15,921 - Sachin Tendulkar (200 matches)

13,265 - Rahul Dravid (163 matches)

10,122 - Sunil Gavaskar (125 matches)

8,781 - VVS Laxman (134 matches)

8,515* - Virat Kohli (110 matches)

8503 - Virender Sehwag (103 matches)

Kohli also has the opportunity to overtake VVS Laxman, who is currently 266 runs ahead of him. Kohli and Jaiswal ensured that India didn't lose any more wickets till the end of the day's play.

With a 162-run lead already in the bag, Team India will be eyeing 100-150 more runs before declaration. It might not be easy in the second innings for India to bowl out the Windies that cheaply and hence they will be aiming to bat the West Indies out of the game.

