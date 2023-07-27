IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj to miss ODI series as he flies back to India with Test specialists

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Siraj will miss the ODI series against the West Indies

Team India has made a last-minute change in its squad for the ODI series against West Indies with star pacer Mohammed Siraj flying back to India with the rest of the Test specialists including R Ashwin, KS Bharat, Ajinkya Rahane and Navdeep Saini. Siraj, who played both the Test matches in the absence of both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami has been surprisingly rested from the ODI leg of the multi-format tour of the West Indies in a Cricket World Cup year.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, Siraj has been rested by the BCCI to manage his workload in a busy year given there's an Asia Cup and three-match ODI series against Australia to follow before the big event. The BCCI is yet to name a replacement. In Siraj's absence, the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar will share the pace bowling duties with Hardik Pandya for the support. Shardul Thakur is there in the ODI squad, however, is doubtful for the series opener after missing the second Test due to a groin injury.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News