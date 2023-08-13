Sunday, August 13, 2023
     
  5. IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya and Co aim to clinch series in decider in Florida
IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Team India will take on West Indies in the fifth and final match of the T20I series and will hope to continue their winning run after levelling the series 2-2 on Saturday, August 12.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2023 19:27 IST
IND vs WI 5th T20I live score
IND vs WI 5th T20I live score

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Team India stormed back into the ongoing five-match T20I series with two thumping wins in the third and fourth matches to level the series 2-2 and took it to the decider in Florida on Sunday, August 13. After Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav shone in the third game in Guyana, it was the turn of the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to make it count on a good pitch at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. Chasing 179 isn't as easy as Jaiswal and Gill made it look by batting in tandem. When Jaiswal attacked, Gill played the second fiddle and vice-versa. The duo stitched a 165-run opening stand to help their side chase down the total with three overs to spare and will hope for more of the same in the decider.

  • Aug 13, 2023 7:27 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India take on West Indies in the series decider

    Team India have done well in the last two T20Is to take the five-match series to the decider but they will need to replicate the thing they did right in the third and fourth matches to seal the series as the West Indies will come hard at them.

