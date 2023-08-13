IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya and Co aim to clinch series in decider in Florida

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya and Co aim to clinch series in decider in FloridaIND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Team India stormed back into the ongoing five-match T20I series with two thumping wins in the third and fourth matches to level the series 2-2 and took it to the decider in Florida on Sunday, August 13. After Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav shone in the third game in Guyana, it was the turn of the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to make it count on a good pitch at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. Chasing 179 isn't as easy as Jaiswal and Gill made it look by batting in tandem. When Jaiswal attacked, Gill played the second fiddle and vice-versa. The duo stitched a 165-run opening stand to help their side chase down the total with three overs to spare and will hope for more of the same in the decider.
India vs West Indies match live scorecard