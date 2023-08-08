Tuesday, August 08, 2023
     
IND vs WI 3rd T20I match prediction: Can India overcome West Indies challenge in must-win clash?

After losing the first two games, the situation has become a desperate one for the Indian team in the ongoing T20I series as they take on West Indies in a must-win clash.

August 08, 2023
Image Source : AP

Team India is responsible for the situation they are in, in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. After winning the ODIs 2-1, the T20I series was expected to be a little more competitive, however, it has been competitive only from the Windies' side as the Indian batters have struggled on the slow surfaces in the Caribbean and have been found out while the batters from the home side have been successful using the long handle, especially the likes of Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rovman Powell.

West Indies are 2-0 ahead and Team India needs a morale-boosting performance in the must-win clash in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8. The opening combination of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan has failed to get going. Since both start slow and then get out, their inability to get India off to a good start is putting the middle-order under pressure. If Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson have to turn their forms around, this is that game and hopefully as Hardik Pandya said after the second T20I, they don't need more than seven batters on Tuesday to do the job.

West Indies on the other hand will be hoping to be a little more dominant and confident as they almost lost the second T20I despite such a good platform set by Nicholas Pooran. They will also be eager to get a good start as they lost the first three wickets inside the powerplay.

Who will win IND vs WI 3rd T20I: On the form, West Indies start as favourites, no question about it as Indian batters have failed to deliver on slow wickets that have been produced in the series so far. But when the situation becomes desperate, the Indian team has performed well and the third ODI a week ago was an example of the same. Expect, the visitors to turn around their fortunes and come back into the series with batters set to take a bit more responsibility and the bowlers tightening the screws over the Windies batters.

