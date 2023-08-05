IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Providence Stadium, Guyana T20I records and stats

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Providence Stadium in Guyana

West Indies (WI) will be looking for another positive outcome as they host India (IND) in the second T20I match at Guyana's Providence Stadium on Sunday, August 6. The hosts stunned the world no.1 T20I team to win the game by four runs at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and took a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India failed to chase 150 runs in the opening game as the Hardik Pandya-led side was clueless to finish the game despite dominating the majority of the game. Now they will be looking for a quick comeback at Providence Stadium which will host the next two games in this series.

West Indies and India have faced each other in only one T20I at this venue where the Men in Blue recorded an easy seven-wicket win in 2019. Notably, no Indian player from that win is part of India's current T20I team. Teams batting second have recorded only 10 wins in 27 T20I matches played at Providence Stadium so far with an average first innings score of only 122.

Providence Stadium, Guyana T20I records and stats

Highest Team Score: 191/5 by England against West Indies in 2010

England recorded the highest T20I total at Providence Stadium when they scored 191/5 in 20 overs against West Indies during the ICC T20 World Cup 2010. But West Indies won the game on the DLS method after the rain intervention.

Lowest Team Score: 68 in 16.4 overs by Ireland against West Indies in 2010

Ireland were bowled out on just 68 runs while chasing a 140-run target against West Indies in the group-stage fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2010. Daren Sammy and Ravi Rampaul picked three wickets each for the hosts to record an easy win.

Most runs and highest individual score: Mahela Jayawardene

The legendary Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene holds both the records for the highest individual score and most runs at Providence Stadium in T20Is. He smashed 100 off just 64 balls against Zimbabwe during the ICC T20 World Cup 2010 and scored overall 181 runs from two matches at a strike rate of 157.39 at this venue.

Most wickets and best bowling figures:

The former West Indies captain Daren Sammy and the legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo took five wickets each at this venue, most by any bowler. Jason Holder holds the record for best bowling figures at this venue when he picked four wickets while conceding just 26 runs against Pakistan in 2021.

Highest partnership:

India's Virat Kohli (59 runs) and Rishabh Pant (65 runs) pulled off a 106-run stand for the third wicket during India's only game against West Indies at this venue in 2019.

Latest Cricket News