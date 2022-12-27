IND vs SL: Who will be India's next Chief Selector? Decision might be announced on 'THIS' day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI might announce the selection panel soon

IND vs SL: The India vs Sri Lanka series is all set to start on January 3, 2022, but before that there is loads to address for the BCCI. Just like the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also going through a season of rigorous changes. Recently, World Cup-winning player Roger Binny replaced former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly as BCCI's president. India suffered a massive heartbreak at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup and post that, the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee was immediately sacked. As of now, there is a hunt going on for BCCI's new chief selector, and a meeting regarding this will be held in Mumbai soon.

It is pretty strange, but despite getting over a month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India hasn't been able to figure out their selection committee and despite the sacking, Chetan Sharma and his team have been called back to select India's T20 and ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka. The meeting to finalize India's selection committee will be attended by former cricketers such as Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Naik and will be conducted on December 30, 2022. As of now, the agenda of this meeting remains unclear but reports have it that it will majorly revolve around the issues related to the selection committee.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma gives 'MAJOR' update on his fitness, here's what he has to say

Malhotra has represented India in 20 ODIs and 7 Test matches and has recently worked with the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA). Jatin Paranjpe has also played 4 ODIs for India. On the other hand, there is Sulakshana Naik who has played 2 Test matches, 46 ODIs, and 31 T20Is. Paranjpe, Malhotra, and Naik have replaced the former members of the panel which consisted of the likes of RP Singh and Madan Lal.

As of now Chetan Sharma and his committee have been assigned the task of picking up the ODI and T20 squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series but is now believed that before New Zealand's tour to India, the new selection committee will be announced and considering how tight India's schedule is, the BCCI have their task cut out and they will be in a hurry to overcome this major obstacle.

Latest Cricket News