IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma gives 'MAJOR' update on his fitness, here's what he has to say

IND vs SL: Indian team's regular skipper for all formats Rohit Sharma has been missing out of action for quite sometime now. The Mumbai-based batter sustained a serious blow to his left thumb during India's second One Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh. The injury forced Rohit to miss the last ODI and two Test matches against Bangladesh and with the Sri Lanka series all set to begin on January 3, 2022, Rohit's fitness remains a cause of worry.

Rohit Sharma, who is on his road to recovery has been amid criticism for quite sometime now. The Indian skipper, after the T20 World Cup was heavily criticized for his current fitness and his on-field decisions. India suffered a massive heartbreak at the hands of England in late November as they suffered a loss by 10 wickets. With the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee being sacked, voices around Rohit being removed as captain kept on growing louder. Reports also had it that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is deciding to look beyond Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul as far as the T20 team is concerned. Before the squad announcement for the Sri Lanka series, Rohit posted a picture of himself with a caption that is being perceived as his latest fitness update.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram post:

In the picture, Rohit can be seen hitting the training ground up and running, but the conjecture around his fitness keeps on growing and it is unlikely that he will be back in the Indian colours for the series against Sri Lanka. As far as Sri Lanka is concerned, they are certainly one of Rohit's favourite opponents. His highest ODI score of 264 has come against the same opponent. Speculations are rife that Hardik Pandya might be assigned with India's T20I captaincy duties and he will be the one to lead India in the 2024 World Cup. As of now, things surrounding Rohit continue to remain unclear and only time will tell how things pan out for the Indian skipper.

