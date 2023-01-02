IND vs SL 1st T20I, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series

IND vs SL 1st T20I, Live Streaming Details | The Indian Cricket Team is all set to take the field for the first time in 2023. The Men in Blue will kickstart an action-packed year as they play against the Asian T20I Champions Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. As the senior guys are resting, the series will throw yet another opportunity to the young and rising Indian blood to prove their credentials and be a contender for a spot in the team. It will also be another crucial series for Hardik Pandya, who will lead the T20I side in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Before the action unfolds, here are all the Live Streaming details of the opening T20I.



Here are all the live streaming details for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I:

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I take place?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held on the 3rd of January, Tuesday.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I take place?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I start?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 PM (IST). Toss will happen at 6:30 PM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on TV?

Live streaming of the 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I online?

Live streaming of the 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India's T20I squad:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka's limited overs' squad for India (both T20I and ODI):

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice-captain for ODIs), Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice-captain for T20Is), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is

