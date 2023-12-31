IND vs SA: Will Shardul Thakur play second Test after getting hit in nets? Here's the massive update

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shardul Thakur

The second Test between India and South Africa is set to commence on January 3 in Cape Town. The visitors are 0-1 behind in the series after losing the first Test within three days and will be looking to level the series in the New Year Test. However, their ambitions took a major hit when all-rounder Shardul Thakur sustained a blow to his left shoulder during the optional training session on Saturday (December 30). This led to the doubts over him playing the Cape Town Test.

However, according to Cricbuzz, Thakur has no concerns at all and perhaps, continued to bat after getting hit as well. Being the only fast bowling all-rounder in the squad, he is the crucial player in the line-up for India and this is the good news for the team that there are no concerns around his fitness. "There is no concern at all. No problems," the source said of Shardul Thakur. Having said that, the all-rounder didn't perform according to expectations in the series opener picking only one wicket conceding 101 runs in 19 overs. With the bat, Thakur scored 24 crucial runs in the first innings before getting out for two runs in the second innings.

India to make changes in playing XI for 2nd Test?

As far as second Test is concerned, Shardul Thakur is set to play now but there are indications that the visitors will make changes to their playing XI. Ravindra Jadeja has reportedly recovered and is available for selection. He is most likely to be preferred over Ravi Ashwin now while the major worry is around the third pace bowler with Prasidh Krishna not performing as per expectations. India have Mukesh Kumar in the squad while Avesh Khan has been added to the squad after the first Test to bolster the options.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar

