Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at the Wanderers in Johannesburg play in 3rd T20I?

IND vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at the Wanderers in Johannesburg play in 3rd T20I?

India and South Africa will lock horns for one final time in the three-match T20 series in the decider in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14. South Africa won the second game after the first one was washed out and the Men in Blue will aim to level the series.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 6:30 IST
India will take on South Africa in the third and final T20I
Image Source : BCCI TWITTER India will take on South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series in Joannesburg

A short series of three, effectively two matches will come to an end in Johannesburg as South Africa look to win it 2-0 while India aim to level it 1-1 in the decider on Thursday, December 14. The rain has dampened the moods and excitement so far having washed off a game and shortened another, but the players and the fans will be happy that they got some play in the second game in Gqeberha and eventually a result. The Indian bowling was found wanting on a wicket that got better after the second rain break and against a batting line-up that didn't know the meaning of the word, 'settle'.

The batting too was saved by the captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh, who hit his maiden T20I fifty. However, Johannesburg will bring joy to the batters, especially the openers who would hope to get off a better start than they did on Tuesday but the bowlers will hope that they can defend or keep the South Africans to a score that the batters will be able to get.

Wanderers, Johannesburg ​Pitch Report

Johannesburg is in the Highlands and the ball literally flies here. Some of the biggest scores in T20Is and ODIs have been made at the Wanderers and with the home season just starting, the pitch will be fresh and will offer a lot of runs. Gqeberha was a little two-paced to start with but nothing of that would happen at this venue. Average batting first score in Johannesburg in 32 T20Is in 173. The team batting first has won 15 games and the chasing side has won 17. The difference isn't a lot but since defending is tough here, the captain winning the toss will be tempted to bowl first.

Related Stories
IND-W vs ENG-W Live: When and where to watch India vs England Test match for free on streaming?

IND-W vs ENG-W Live: When and where to watch India vs England Test match for free on streaming?

Haryana script history, qualify for maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy final after beating TN in semi-final

Haryana script history, qualify for maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy final after beating TN in semi-final

Pakistan Super League 2024: Full list of complete and updated squads after PSL 9 Draft

Pakistan Super League 2024: Full list of complete and updated squads after PSL 9 Draft

Since batting is a strong point for both teams, they won't hesitate in chasing even a 210-220 score, however, if the pitch is good, batting the opposition out of the game is also an option but given the result of the second T20I, chasing is what the toss-winning captain would go for. With one of the boundaries only 65m long, Johannesburg is a bowler's graveyard and the batters will have a day out.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News