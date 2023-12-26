WATCH | Early collapse troubles India in Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS South Africa bowlers celebrate Rohit Sharma's wicket at SuperSport Park on December 26, 2023

South African bowlers produced a stellar start in their first Test match against India at Centurion's SuperSport Park on Tuesday. Indian batters struggled against the pace with top-three players walking back to the pavilion in just 11.1 overs to a poor start to a crucial Boxing Day clash.

Captain Rohit Sharma and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal opened for India and added 13 runs for the first wickets. Returning Kagiso Rabada surprised Rohit with a pitched-up delivery in the fifth over where the batter found a fine leg while attempting a big shot.

Five overs later, debutant left-arm medium pacer Nandre Burger stunned India with Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket. Burger further made an impression with Shubman Gill's wicket in the 12th over with the ball whiskering away from the batter's glove to the wicketkeeper's hand.

The Proteas pacers kept Indian batters on the toe with both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer surviving dropped catches inside the first 14 overs at SuperSport Park with 40 runs on the scoreboard.

Watch India wickets:

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

More to follow...

