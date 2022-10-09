Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Wasim Jaffer wants this player to paly for India

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: India and South Africa are all set to battle it out in the second ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. The men in blue suffered a narrow loss in the first ODI and are looking to bounce back to stay in the series. With India looking to better themselves in both batting and bowling, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has stated that Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shabaz Ahmed should make his debut for the country.

Jaffer said that India should go with an extra bowling option and Ahmed can come in for Ishan Kishan or Ruturaj Gaikwad. "Shahbaz Ahmed should play as he would be helpful in the bowling department and strengthen the batting unit. You cannot go ahead with only five bowling options in 50-over cricket. You can replace him with Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ishan Kishan," Jaffer said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Batting first in the first ODI, the South African batters scored decent runs on the board in the rain-curtailed game. Opener Quinton de Kock, and middle-order batters Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller starred for the Proteas side as they amassed 249 runs in 40 overs. Jaffer believes getting the big Proteas players out early should be India's focus. "There is no doubt that he [David Miller] is a quality player. He was excellent in the IPL and continued his good form. India would definitely want to take his wicket early on. If India wants to win, they need to take the early wickets of Miller, Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klassen," Jaffer added.

The second ODI is being played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The venue has hosted only two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is only.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendrick

