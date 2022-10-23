IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Haris Rauf's stern warning to Virat Kohli | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Haris Rauf opens up

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: The big time, it is happening, the mother of all clashes, India is taking on Pakistan at the biggest match of the year. The game is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the good news is that the cloud covering is clearing up and we are in for a cracker of a game. In the biggest event of the year, both India and Pakistan will want to kick off their campaigns on a victorious note.

The last time when the two teams met, Babar Azam's Pakistan got better of Virat Kohli's team India, but this time around things have changed and so has the Indian team under Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Last time around Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was the wreaker in chief for the boys in green. He got the prized scalps of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. With all the build-up to the marquee clash, India will be wary about Shaheen's threat, but there is someone else lurking around and is eyeing the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.

Recently the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video where Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was interviewed. The global cricketing body shared the video on their official Instagram account. Haris Rauf is a potent threat and he comes to life at the death overs. The ICC asked Rauf about his wish to dismiss one batsman in the ongoing tournament. Without any qualms, Haris replied, "I want to dismiss Kohli". As India takes on Pakistan, it will be interesting to see how the battle pans out when Rauf is pitted against the best, the modern-day legend Virat Kohli.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

