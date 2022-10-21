T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam delivers fiery pep talk ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Babar Azam in Pakistan training nets

T20 World Cup 2022: The game of cricket is beautiful in every way, be it the stories on the field, legendary victories, or heartbreaking losses. The World Cup will start on October 22, 2022, and the opener will be played between Kane Williamson's New Zealand and Australia's Aaron Finch. As of now, all the spotlight is fixed upon India vs Pakistan clash that is all set to be played on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Amidst all the ongoing tussle between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the contest between both these rivals has certainly spiced up.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam delivered a fiery pep talk to his team. Babar certainly knows that both teams are under the pump in this high-voltage game and he wants his team to do their level best. The Pakistan skipper will have to step up if he wants his team to do well in the ongoing World Cup. He has the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan at his disposal and if they can deliver, the Pakistan team will hugely benefit from it.

ALSO READ | 12th man standing, cheer for Indian cricket team ahead of Mission Melbourne

Babar Azam said:

We should not dwell in the past. Let the bygones be bygones. Whatever happened before this match has all happened and we should now shift our focus to the match that is to be played. There has been lots of talk about the weather and we certainly wouldn't want to consider that. If the match happens, we give our absolute best to it.

ALSO READ | Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has his say on Asia Cup 2023

The biggest clash of the year will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and is expected to be a blockbuster. Both teams have reached Melbourne and have started their practice sessions. Players from both teams are trying to fine-tune their skills ahead of the high-pressure clash and they will try to outplay each other. The last time when these two teams met, things went downhill for India completely. Pakistan managed to defeat India by a margin of 10 wickets. Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will once again want to repeat their heroics against India and start on a victorious note.

Latest Cricket News