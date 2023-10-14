India vs Pakistan: 5 Players to watch out for in IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India and Pakistan's World Cup rivalry is set to enter chapter number eight as the two giants take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stage is set for another el-classico of cricket and the big guns would be itching to stamp their authority in the high-octane clash.

Rohit Sharma will become the fifth Indian to lead the Men in Blue in ODI World Cups against Pakistan and will look to keep the work of his successors intact. India's seven-match winning streak is under test and Babar Azam has claimed that he is looking to end that streak.

5 players to watch out for:

1. Rohit Sharma - India captain Sharma would be a key player to watch out for. The iconic opener shattered multiple records in his spectacular century in the game against Afghanistan. He needs just three more sixes to become the third batter with 300 sixes in ODIs. Sharma has scored 787 runs in ODIs against Pakistan at an average of 49.18.

2. Virat Kohli - Indian maestro Kohli looks in great form. The former Indian captain scored a thunderous century in the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan and was a cornerstone in India's win in the World Cup opener against Australia. The 34-year-old is 93 runs away from scoring 26000 runs in International cricket.

3. Shaheen Afridi - Pakistan pace merchant is undoubtedly their biggest weapon. As Naseem Shah is missing the tournament, Babar has banked on the left-arm seamer to show his class against India. Shaheen broke the media headlines when he rattled India's top-order in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

4. Kuldeep Yadav - Indian spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav is the best spinner in the world at the moment. His ability to pick wickets at will makes him a threat against any batter. Kuldeep's magic ball to Babar Azam in the 2019 World Cup still holds a special memory.

5. Mohammad Rizwan - While Babar Azam is struggling for runs in his recent outings, Rizwan is a pillar for Pakistan's batting. Rizwan scored a gritty hundred in his team's record chase against Sri Lanka four days ago and would be gunning for more.

