IND vs PAK Asia Cup Weather Forecast: Inclement weather looms large over Super Four clash between arch-rivals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India and Pakistan players rush towards their pavilion as rain pours down

The Asia Cup 2023 has entered the Super Four stage and the hosts Pakistan have already won their first fixture of the stage defeating Bangladesh in a one-sided contest by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

However, all eyes are on the eagerly awaited Pakistan vs. India Super Four clash slated to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. With a forecast of rain predicted, fans are keeping their fingers crossed and praying that the game remains devoid of showers.

The organising committee has taken cognizance of the impending rainfall on the day and allocated a reserve day for the fixture in case the game doesn't get complete on September 10. The reserve day allocation is only for the India-Pakistan Super Four fixture and the summit clash while the other matches in the Super Four stage will be devoid of the same.

Earlier, the group stage fixture between both arch-rivals got washed out due to precipitation and the forecast for Sunday doesn't invoke much optimism either. As per Weather.com, there is a 90% chance of rain on Sunday in Colombo. Another weather forecasting service provider, Accuweather, also predicts inclement weather conditions for Sunday.

The forecast for Sunday on Accuweather also suggests a 90% chance of showers on September 10 alongside a 54% chance of thunderstorms. The weather forecast is far from encouraging and if it turns out to be true then it might not threaten the game but can also dampen the spirits of the spectators who have bought tickets for the high-voltage encounter.

India are yet to play a match in the Super Four stage and their clash with the Babar Azam-led side on Sunday is going to kickstart the Super Four stage for them. With just one game concluded thus far in the Super Four, Pakistan are occupying the top position with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.051.

Latest Cricket News