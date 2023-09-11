Monday, September 11, 2023
     
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's multiple records with fifty in Super 4 match

Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni in the list of cricketers with the most runs in Asia Cup (ODI) history during his innings against Pakistan on Sep 11, 2023.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2023 18:07 IST
Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sep
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sep 11, 2023

Virat Kohli displayed his best game against Pakistan again as he smashed his maiden ODI fifty in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Kohli recorded a brilliant fifty in the Super 4 match at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, September 11 to surpass MS Dhoni's runs tally in Asia Cup (ODI) history. 

Dhoni scored 648 runs in just 16 ODI innings in Asia Cup matches with an average of 64.80 and was India's third-highest leading run-getter in the tournament history. Kohli scored only 4 runs against Pakistan and didn't get a chance to bat against Nepal in the group-stage round. He overtook Dhoni's runs tally after scoring 33 runs in the Super 4 match and also surpassed legendary Sri Lankan cricketers Marvan Atapattu, Aravinda de Silva and Mahela Jayawardene to enter the top 10 list.

Most runs in Asia Cup (ODI) history:

  1. Sanath Jayasuriya - 1220 runs
  2. Kumar Sangakkara - 1075 runs
  3. Sachin Tendulkar - 971 runs
  4. Rohit Sharma - 886 runs
  5. Mushfiqur Rahim - 830
  6. Shoaib Malik - 786 runs
  7. Arjuna Ranatunga - 741 runs
  8. Virat Kohli - 676* runs
  9. Mahela Jayawardene - 674 runs
  10. MS Dhoni - 648 runs

Virat also surpassed his former teammate in another huge record for the most number of time 1000-plus international runs in a calendar year. Dhoni and the current head coach Rahul Dravid recorded 1000-plus runs 11 times as Kohli reached the 1000-run make in 2023 to make it 12 times in international cricket with four-digit runs in a calendar year.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohl and KL Rahul resumed India's innings from 147/2 on reserve day and quickly put India in a dominant position with an unbeaten 150-run stand for the third wicket with brilliant fifties. 

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

