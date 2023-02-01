IND vs NZ: Sachin Tendulkar shares special message in felicitation ceremony as U-19 women's team get honoured

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER U-19 Women's Team got honoured for their T20 WC triumph

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Honouring the U-19 Women's Team that won the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, BCCI on Wednesday held a felicitation ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ceremony was attended by legendary player Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar also shared a special message for the women's team in the ceremony that was done ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I.

The former Indian great congratulated the women's team in his special message. "I would likely to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come. For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance," Tendulkar said during the felicitation ceremony.

Sachin terms WPL biggest thing

Notably, the Women's Premier League will be held for the first time in 2023 and Tendulkar termed the tournament the biggest thing. "By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country. The beginning of the WPL (Women's Premier League) is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities," he added. The dignitaries also presented a 5 crore cheque to the team.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that the women's team will be felicitated by Tendulkar. "It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

India's Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

