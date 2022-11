Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I. Powered by the No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue displayed a stellar show in Bay Oval in the 2nd T20I. It was a big show by Yadav and the Indian bowling complimented well with wickets for almost everyone. Now Hardik Pandya's men have reached Napier to try and beat New Zealand again. So grab your seats and snacks, as I Varun Malik take you across this match. Toss coming up at 11:30 AM.