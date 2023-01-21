IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Kid disrupts match to hug Rohit Sharma | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kid runs towards Rohit Sharma during match

Rohit Sharma's fan who was a kid disrupted the game in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand on Saturday. During India's innings a kid ran towards the Indian skipper and hugged him tighlty. However, he was sent back by the security.

In the match, Sharma hit his 48th ODI half-century and 91st international fifty in the game against New Zealand. The India skipper scored 51 off 50 balls in the 2nd ODI againts the kiwis before getting dismissed by Shipley. His brilliant innings included 7 boundaries and two maximums.

Rohit hammered his previous half-century on the 10th of January this year against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Rohit Sharma's previous 5 ODI innings

Image Source : APRohit Sharma

IND vs NZ: 34 runs (18 January 2023)

IND vs SL: 42 runs (15 January 2023)

IND vs SL: 17 runs (12 January 2023)

IND vs SL: 83 runs (10 January 2023

IND vs BAN: 51 runs (7 December 2022)

Rohit Sharma and the confusion regarding decision to bat of bowl first

During the toss, the incident that caught everyone's attention was Rohit's reaction after winning the toss. With a hand over his head, Sharma forgot what he wanted to do and took his own sweet time to make the decision. "I forgot what we wanted to do. Actually had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us," said Rohit.

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

