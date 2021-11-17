IND vs NZ 1st T20 Match Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Updates from Jaipur, IND vs NZ Live Scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Get the Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Updates and Live Scorecard from the 1st T20 match India vs New Zealand from Jaipur. Match starts at 7:00 PM.

Welcome to India TV's live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I from Jaipur. This is your host Akash Kharade taking you through the minute-to-minute updates of the IND vs NZ match. India will be making a fresh start after their debacle at the T20 World Cup last week. For New Zealand, it will be waking up from the disappointment of losing the World Cup final barely three days ago.

Ferguson fully fit for 1st T20; Williamson, Jamieson rested as Tests priority

Calling the Tests against India a key priority, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has said that the all-format players will be given rest during the preceding T20 series against the hosts.

Stead also confirmed that pacer Lockie Ferguson, who had a suffered a calf injury at the start of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, has regained full fitness and is available for the series opener here on Wednesday.

Squads

India Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne

The match starts at 7.00 PM IST.