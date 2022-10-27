Friday, October 28, 2022
     
  5. IND vs NED: Will tell grandkids what it was playing against India says Van Meekeren who dismissed KL Rahul

Paul van Meekeren dismissed KL Rahul on just 9 runs with his spell in the Netherlands vs India T20 World Cup match.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2022 23:51 IST
Paul van Meekeren in action
Image Source : GETTY Paul van Meekeren in action

Netherlands star player Paul van Meekeren expressed that one day  he would love to narrate to his grandchildren how it felt like bowling to players of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's calibre.

In their match against India On Thursday, the Netherlands registered a loss by 56 runs. Meekeren, who got dismissed KL Rahul termed everything that happened in the last 24 hours as a new experience.

In the match, van Meekaran conceded 32 runs in his spell of 4 overs at an economy of 8 and scalped a wicket.

"You watched these players on TV about 100 times, and just to be there is very special. I think in the moment. I probably didn't realise it as much, and it will probably sink in the next 24 hours," the medium pacer said.

Asked about the kind of impact it has on their country's cricket, he added, "Again, it's massive. The amount of media we got back home because we're playing India was immense. Getting photos and messages from people in Holland, from family, about just the articles and I said about something this is a day I'll tell to my grandkids hopefully. That's what it is, playing against India." 

While he admires the Indian players, he never looked at them as demigods.

"At the end of the day, you are playing against 11 other men. They're not gods or anything, so you just compete man to man. That's what we tried to do today, and it didn't plan out probably the way we hoped to."

For Holland players, the experience of hosting England in front of sizeable crowds helped.

"We knew it was going to be big crowds. I think maybe playing England this year when we had a big crowd against England in Holland, maybe, gave a few guys that experience of the night."

