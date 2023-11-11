IND vs NED Match Prediction: Who will win World Cup 2023 match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : AP India and Netherlands players at World Cup 2023

India (IND) will be looking to extend their eight-match winning run in the ICC World Cup 2023 when they clash against the bottom-placed Netherlands (NED) on Sunday, November 12. Having already secured a place in the semis, the Rohit Sharma-led side is likely to make a few changes to their side ahead of the semifinal showdown against New Zealand on November 15.

India enter this game after thrashing the second-placed South Africa by 243 runs in their last game. Kohli's record-levelling ODI century stole the limelight but it was another all-round display from the Men in Blue. They will be clear favourites against Netherlands having won the previous two ODI encounters comfortably.

Match Details

Match: ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports 1 HD, Hotstar Website and App

IND vs NED Probable Playing XIs

India probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Netherlands probable playing XI: Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

IND vs NED Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Virat Kohli

It has been a record-laden tournament for Virat Kohli who scored his 49th ODI hundred during the last game against South Africa in Kolkata. Kohli has been at the top of his game in 2023 with five ODI centuries and is leading the scoring chart for India with 543 runs in eight innings in the tournament. He maintains a batting average above 100 in the ongoing World Cup and can emerge as the best batter on the field on Sunday.

Best Bowler of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

The premier Indian pacer is enjoying a sensational World Cup with 15 wickets in just eight innings. Bumrah has been exceptional in powerplay overs and is likely to make a big impact against the Netherlands tomorrow. He is also making impressions with greedy spells in the death overs having maintained an economy rate of just 3.65 so far.

Who will win the Match: India (IND)

