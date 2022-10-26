Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Netherlands

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands on TV, online

India are set to lock horns with Netherlands in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. In their previous match, The Rohit Sharma -led team defeated Pakistan by four wickets. On the other hand, Netherlands lost their last match against Bangladesh by 9 runs.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the India vs Netherlands match be played?

The match will be played on 27th October, Thursday.

What is the venue for the India vs Netherlands match?

The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

At what time will the India vs Netherlands match start?

The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the India vs Netherlands match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the India vs Netherlands match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Latest Cricket News