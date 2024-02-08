IND vs ENG: When is third Test between India and England scheduled? Know all details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes

India and England are currently involved in the five-match Test series. After two matches, the contest is currently levelled at 1-1 as both sides have played some brilliant cricket over the course of last couple of weeks. Amidst discussions of Test cricket not getting a lot of response, the fans have thronged the stadiums with Hyderabad Test being watched by more than 1 lakh people. Moreover, the second Test also witnessed massive crowd even as India levelled the series on the fourth day.

However, ever since the match ended on Monday (February 5), the fans are eagerly waiting for the crucial third Test to commence. However, going by the schedule, there is a huge gap between the second and third Test which has allowed the players from both sides to spend some quality time with family. The next Test match between India and England is set to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot starting from February 15.

This means there is still a week to go before the Indian team returns to the field. However, they will be without their talismanic cricketer Virat Kohli who didn't play the first two matches as well due to personal reasons. Moreover, India's squad for the last three Tests is also likely to be announced soon with at least KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj expected to return. While Rahul was injured, Siraj was rested keeping his workload in mind and both players are likely to make it to the playing XI again.

As for England, they have travelled back to Abu Dhabi spending some time away from the game and are expected to reach Rajkot for the third Test by February 11 or 12. Interestingly, they fielded only one specialist seamer in the first two matches. But the pitches were not entirely conducive to spinners even as India's Jasprit Bumrah picked up nine wickets in the second Test. The visitors might think of altering their strategy in the next game and look to play another pace bowler.

Here are more details about the third Test:

When is IND vs ENG 3rd Test scheduled?

February 15 - February 19, 2024

Which stadium will host the third Test between India and England?

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

When will play start on all days of the Test?

Toss will take place at 9 AM IST while play will commence at 9:30 AM IST on all days.