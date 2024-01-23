Opportunity to take heaps of wickets: Jasprit Bumrah's challenge to 'Bazball' ahead of England Test series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah is looking forward to be up against England and their Bazball in the upcoming five-match Test series

India and England are gearing up for what promises to be a breathtaking five-match Test series starting January 25 in Hyderabad. The Test series promises to be an exciting one, given it is the first time that the England Test team since the change of leadership will be touring India, one of the toughest places to play the longest format of the game overseas. It will be a test of England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach, one which Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is really looking forward to.

Bumrah commended the English side that they have been successful with the approach and not long ago, India got a taste of it at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test match in July 2022, of the 2021 tour of the UK. However, Bumrah was quick to mention that the aggressive approach brings him as a bowler into the game and gives him an opportunity to take wickets.

Speaking to The Guardian, Bumrah said, "I don’t really relate to the term Bazball. But they are playing successful cricket and the aggressive route of taking the opposition on, showing the world there’s another way to play Test cricket.

"As a bowler, what I think is that it keeps me in play. And if they’re going for it, playing so fast, they won’t tire me out, I could get heaps [of wickets]. I always think about how I can use things to my advantage. Kudos to them but, as a bowler, you’re in the game," he added.

England head coach Brendon McCullum, on the other hand, admitted that the visitors will be challenged and it will be tough and that's what he loves about the five-match Test series. McCullum, although wants England to be at their bravest against India, who will ask probably every single question there is, on rank turners.