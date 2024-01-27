Saturday, January 27, 2024
     
IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope's unbeaten century gives England healthy lead on Day 3

Ollie Pope scored his maiden Test hundred against India by smashing 148* on Day 3 of the first Test match at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Pope's hundred and Ben Foakes' 34 off 81 helped England take a 126-run lead at the end of the day's play on Saturday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2024 16:46 IST
Ollie Pope
Image Source : GETTY Ollie Pope celebrating his hundred on Day 3 in Hyderabad

Ollie Pope smashed an unbeaten hundred on Day 3 to keep England alive in the first Test match against India at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. India managed to add only 15 runs to their first innings total in the first session and took a dominant 190-run lead.

But England kept their cool despite some early setbacks and posted a total of 316/6 until umpires called stumps on Saturday. England have taken a defining 126-run lead with Ollie Pope still at the crease batting on 148* off 208 balls.

Coming back to India's first innings, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel managed to add only 15 runs for the eighth wicket. India lost Jasprit Bumrah on a duck to Joe Root and Rehan Ahmed finished India's innings on 436 with Axar's wicket. Root emerged as the most successful bowler for the visiting side with 4/79 while debutant Tom Hartley and youngster Rehan Ahmed picked two each. 

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

More to follow...

