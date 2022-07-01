IND vs ENG 5th Test, Live Score Day 1: Pant stages India's fightback with a ton, English team stunned

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@SACHIN_RT) Pant scores a ton

Highlights This is the fastest 100 by any batsman at Edgbaston

Rishabh Pant races ahead MSD for fastest overseas hundred

Edgbaston| Emphatic, emphatic is the only word that comes to your mind when you see Rishabh Pant. As compared to his white ball exploits, Rishabh Pant in the Indian whites playing the red ball is something to watch out for. Nobody exactly knows, how he does it, or with which mindset he does it, but time and again he has shown us that he is way ahead in the purest format of the game and he can turn the tide in his team's favor from any given situation.

With Brendon McCullum at the helm of English cricket, Ben Stokes and his team have been playing aggressive Test cricket, but as of now, it seems like Pant is giving them a taste of their own medicine. Pant scored a blistering 100 off 89 deliveries and raced ahead of MS Dhoni's record of scoring 100 off 93 deliveries out of India.

When the Delhi Capitals skipper came out to bat, India was reeling on 71-4 with their top order entirely gone which has the likes of Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Chetshwar Pujara, and Shubhman Gill. English skipper Ben Stokes had opted to bowl seeing the overcast conditions which were bound to help his bowlers and they delivered as expected.

India looked in deep trouble when Pant came out as Matty Potts had claimed Virat Kohli's wicket. But unbothered by anything, as Rishabh Pant's reputation is, he came out and straightaway created havoc within the opposition.

At the moment it does not seem like the English bowlers have any answer to Pant's shot-making abilities as they silently wait for him to commit a mistake and then claim his wicket.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah