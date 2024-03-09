IND vs ENG: India captain Rohit Sharma opens on retirement plans

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front in the team's historic 4-1 win over England in the five-match series. Riding on centuries from Rohit, and Shubman Gill and star bowling performances from Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, the Men in Blue defeated the English side by an innings and 64 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The Indian skipper Rohit has opened on his retirement plans. Speaking to Dinesh Karthik in a pre-recorded interview Rohit said that he will retire if he feels that he is not good enough but is playing his best cricket in the last few years. "One day, when I wake up and feel, I am not good enough then I will retire straight away but in the last few years I am playing the best cricket of my life," Rohit said to the broadcasters.

Rohit also said that he is not a big stats person and is focussing on the team culture. "I'm not too much of a stat person who looks into numbers and all of that. Yes, scoring big runs, those numbers are important, but eventually there is a culture of playing cricket in this team that I was focusing on and I am still focusing on. I wanted to bring a certain change. You know, players going out there and playing with a lot of freedom. That statistical side of cricket, I want to take completely out of this team."

"People are not looking at numbers. People are not looking at their personal scores. Play the game. Numbers will take care of itself if you are playing well. If you're fearless, If your mind is clean and clear, other things will take care of itself. But don't look out. Go out there looking for ok, can I get a 50 here? can I get 100? Obviously all those numbers are good. It will happen. But just take that completely out of your mind and just focus on the game, he said."

Rohit scored two centuries in the series and both were crucial for the Indian team. He made 103 in the first innings in Dharamsala, which paved the way for the hosts to rack up 477 runs in reply to England's 218.

Moreover, in the third Test in Rajkot, the opening batter smashed 131 after the hosts were in a spot of bother at 33/3. He partnered with Ravindra Jadeja for a 204-run stand, which was crucial in India getting to 445.

After the 4-1 win, India head coach Rahul Dravid also praised Rohit. "Rohit Sharma has been exceptional in this series. In Rajkot, when we were 3 down inside the first hour, we needed someone to get us that hundred. In Ranchi also, he batted amazingly," he said in an interaction with the broadcasters after the match.

"Credit to Rohit Sharma to keep the dressing room calm & relaxed after the loss in the first Test," he added.