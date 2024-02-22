IND vs ENG 4th Test weather report: Rain likely to spoil India's dominant run against England in Ranchi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY c at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 21, 2024

IND vs ENG: India will be looking for a series win when they take on England in the fourth Test match in Ranchi starting on Friday, February 23. India will be without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah who is rested for the match but will enter the game as favourites with a 2-1 lead.

India thrashed the visiting side by a record 434 runs, their largest Test win by a margin of runs, in Rajkot to take the lead in the five-match series for the first time. Both teams are expecting a spin-friendly cracked-up pitch for the upcoming fixture with England recalling Shoaib Bashir in their playing eleven.

IND vs ENG 4th Test weather forecast

The Ranchi weather forecast suggests clear skies and no chance of precipitation leading into the fourth Test match. According to AccuWeather and Google Weather, the temperature is likely to hover around 26 to 28 degrees Celsius on the first four days of the Ranchi Test (Feb 23-26). However, there is a 67% chance of rain on Day 5 of the match (Tuesday) with a 19% probability of thunderstorms. So, both teams are likely to look to finish the game before Tuesday to get results.

England announce playing XI for Ranchi Test

England announced their playing XI for the Ranchi Test a day before the match on Thursday. Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir replaced Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed in two changes for the visiting side. Robinson missed the first three matches in this series as England preferred James Anderson and Mark Wood on balanced pitches.

Rehan Ahmed's exclusion came as a surprise as the youngster impressed in the first three matches with 11 wickets and some crucial runs.

England XI: Zak ⁠Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.