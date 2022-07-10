IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Know the role of weather during India vs England match at Trent Bridge

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Trent Bridge, Nottingham

In the ongoing 3-match T20I series between India and England, Team India is in lead by 2-0. India won the first Twenty20 international by 50 runs due to Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda's heroics. And second match with the brilliant performances by Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The 3rd T20I will begin at 7 PM IST at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India will want to end the series by whitewash and England will play for pride.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a very low possibility of rain to interrupt the match. No signs of rain are expected during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

Theweather will be warm during the match. The humidity at Trent Bridge is predicted to be fluctuating between 33% to 41% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be around 10% throughout the match. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 25 degrees celsius to 27 degrees celsius.

What are squads of India and England for the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston?

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik