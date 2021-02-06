IND vs ENG 1st Test | 'Need to change my series prediction': Vaughan after England's 'high quality' show

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels he might have to change his series prediction after Joe Root's batting masterclass in the first Test in Chennai. Root became the first cricketer to score a double century in his 100th Test as he piled misery on Indian bowlers, guiding England to a massive total on Day 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Root reached his double ton with a six over long-on off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. While skipper Root scored 218, all-rounder Ben Stokes gathered 82 to put the touring party in a commanding position.

Vaughan heaped praise on England's 'high quality' Test cricket and added that the Indian side is struggling at home in Ravindra Jadeja's absence. India are without the services of the all-rounder, who sustained a thumb injury during the recently-concluded Australia tour.

Vaughan tweeted, "Think I may need to change my series prediction ... !!!#India without @imjadeja in these conditions gives England a sniff ... Plus this England Test team are playing high-quality Test cricket !!!"

In Jadeja's absence, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and off-spinner Washington Sundar have not been able to control the run-flow and provide the side with breakthroughs at Chepauk.

Earlier, on the first day of the Test, Root partnered with opener Dom Sibley to stitch a record 200-run stand. Resuming at 263/3, Root stuck in the middle to steer the Poms past the 400-run mark. This was the right-hander's fifth double-century and second in the last three Tests.