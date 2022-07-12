IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma carries his bat, and sets Twitter ablaze with his gritty knock

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Rohit Sharma guides India home

Oval| With more than a year left for the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be played in India in 2023, India's hunt to put a core group in place will continue through the three ODIs that they are scheduled to play against England. With Eoin Morgan bowing out of international cricket, the leadership duties have now been bestowed upon Jos Buttler and it is expected that the hosts will go out all guns blazing. The visitors have to play out of their skin if they want to clinch the series and emerge victorious against this dominant English side.

India is taking on England at the Oval which is a part of their 3-match ODI series. With Eoin Morgan retiring, the English outfit has been assigned a new captain in the form of Jos Buttler. With England losing the 3-match T20I series by 2-1 to India, skipper Jos Buttler is having a rough patch and people have started to question his captaincy tactics.

India were ruthless with the bowl as they bundled out England for 110 runs, which is their lowest against the visitors. Jaspreet Bumrah claimed six wickets and was joined by Mohammed Shami who scalped 3 English wickets. When the Indian batting started, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made sure that they turn the clock back as they did not give the hosts any chance of coming back to the game.

The skipper of India Rohit Sharma showed positive glimpses of his return to form as he smashed 76* off 58 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes at the strike rate of 131.03 as he saw India home without any casualties.

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna