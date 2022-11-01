IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma & co. look to overcome Bangladesh challenge for semis berth

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs BAN | Match Preview

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: To be, or not to be, this is the current situation of the Indian team right now. With the danger of rain looming over the much-awaited India vs Bangladesh match, the men in blue are caught up in a rough spot. They are coming off a sudden loss against Temba Bavuma and his Proteas side and they are in dire need of a victory. India are just a whisker away from qualifying for the semi-finals, but they need to defeat Bangladesh to give them a greater chance to get through to the next round.

Ahead of the high-octane clash that will be played at the Adelaide Oval, India do have plenty of problems to address. KL Rahul's form has been a huge cause of concern, Surprisingly, a batsman of KL Rahul's class & quality has been struggling to no end and has failed to deliver. He hasn't been able to score even 10 runs in any of the three matches and he will be in focus when he comes out to bat. On the other hand, there is a huge conjecture around Dinesh Karthik's fitness. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has been nursing a back injury but he somehow managed to train with the Indian team on November 1, 2022. India might opt to bring Axar Patel back as Deepak Hooda didn't bowl and couldn't contribute with the bat either.

ALSO READ | Is Shakib Al Hasan playing mind games? Bangladesh skipper gives shocking statement

Bangladesh on the other hand is a team that keeps on going through a transition phase. They have a captain at the helm who is pretty reluctant and more than often gets his tactics wrong. Shakib Al Hasan is a great all-rounder and can deliver both with the ball and the bat, that ain't even a question. Bangladesh have the same points as India and are very much a part of the race as of now, but their problem lies in their poor run rate. They will certainly want to better their chances and pull off a heist against India just to better their chances in the race to the semi-finals.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid reacts to Virat Kohli's privacy breach, reveals situation of his current mindset

Squads:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Latest Cricket News