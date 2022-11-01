T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shakib Al Hasan playing mind games? Bangladesh skipper gives shocking statement

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shakib's comments on Bangladesh team

T20 World Cup 2022: The ongoing World Cup which is being in Australia has been full of twists and turns. Apart from all the contesting teams in the competition, it is only Afghanistan and Netherlands that have been eliminated so far. Both the groups have spiced up and cricketing fans all over the globe are in for an exciting finish. It is now time for men in blue to take on Bangladesh and prove their mettle. With clouds looming over Adelaide, the chance of getting a full match looks pretty bleak.

India were handed a defeat by Temba Bavuma's South Africa who happen to be the only undefeated side in the tournament so far. With New Zealand going down to Buttler's England, South Africa are the only side that hasn't faced any setback. Currently, team India are on the second slot in Group 2 with 4 points from 3 matches. A victory against Bangladesh will push them even closer to the doors of the semi-final, but they will be wary of the challenge that Shakib and his men have. The Bangladesh team, on the other hand, are fighting it out and going by the current scenario have a very slender margin of victory, but they can certainly play a spoilsport to India's party.

Shakib in a press conference said:

We haven't come here to win the World Cup, but India have. If we win tomorrow, it will be an upset victory. India are favourites tomorrow. It is a little difficult. Hobart was very cold and here it's cold. It is difficult to adjust to this cold but most players have at some point played here. You can't change the weather but we have to manage it. If you aren't good, you won't be playing World Cup for India. It is a phenomenal batting order. We will have our plans in place, but not necessarily, those solutions will work. All eleven players are capable and we have to do with the resources that we have.

India will play against Bangladesh on November 2, 2022, and they will look to defeat Bangladesh to solidify their claim for the semi-final slot.

